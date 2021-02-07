BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.20% of CVS Health worth $181,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 21.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 17.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

