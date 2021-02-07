BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $89.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.78.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,800.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

