BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $74.72 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,622 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $74,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

