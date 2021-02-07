BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $63.98 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,062 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.44% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $63,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

