BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $133.61 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,535 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $133,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

IFF opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.