Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT) Trading Up 2.9%

Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT) was up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,849 ($24.16) and last traded at GBX 1,775 ($23.19). Approximately 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.04 million and a PE ratio of 29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,615.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29.

About Braime Group PLC (BMT.L) (LON:BMT)

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. It also operates in Australia, China, England, France, South Africa, Thailand, the United States, and internationally.

