BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in BP by 628.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after buying an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of BP by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,843 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in BP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in BP by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 370,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

BP stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

