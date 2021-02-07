BP (NYSE:BP) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.99.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in BP by 628.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BP by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490,789 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in BP by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.