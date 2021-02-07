Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,115 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $119,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

