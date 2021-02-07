BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BNPQY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.