BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.02 ($56.50).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Friday. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.19.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

