BMO Capital Markets Lowers BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$59.50

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.68.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$55.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$65.28.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.3373347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

