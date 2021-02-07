BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.74

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and traded as high as $66.00. BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 55,966 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £5.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) Company Profile (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds an interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

