BlockStamp Price Tops $0.13 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007900 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,227,191 coins and its circulating supply is 26,684,225 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

