BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,883.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 84,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $726.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $724.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

