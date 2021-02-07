Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) Shares Up 5.3%

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) (CVE:BMM) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 32,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Black Mammoth Metals Co. (BMM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BMM)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties. Its flagship project is the Blanco Creek mineral property, which comprises 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines located in central Idaho.

