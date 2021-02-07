Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $114,305.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00388150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003626 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

