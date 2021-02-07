BitGreen Price Tops $0.32 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, BitGreen has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.80 million and $40,928.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00335094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000244 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010918 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008821 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

