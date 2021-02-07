Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $7.36 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.36 or 0.00018828 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $56,255.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 154,024 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

