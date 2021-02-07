BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits One Day Volume of $129,542.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $129,542.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.01138790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.54 or 0.06309586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.