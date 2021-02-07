BitBall Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 171% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 165.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $342.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,422.20 or 1.00264296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00034479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000242 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.