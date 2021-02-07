Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Trading Down 0.3%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.57. 5,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 1,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

