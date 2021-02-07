Birch Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $92.84 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

