BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.26. BIOLASE shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 149,119 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

