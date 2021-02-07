Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $351.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $351.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.19. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

