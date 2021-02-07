Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Biodesix has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biodesix stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

