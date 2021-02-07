Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.98. 6,692,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.35. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $2,352,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $218,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.