Beyond Air (XAIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Beyond Air to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XAIR opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.66.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $4,905.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

