Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.35. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

