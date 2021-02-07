Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BERY opened at $57.26 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

