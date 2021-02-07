Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

