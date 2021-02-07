Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $230,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,893,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

