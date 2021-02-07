Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $206,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,678 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

