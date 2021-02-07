Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group (BHP.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,934.17 ($25.27).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,044.50 ($26.71) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,059.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.52. The company has a market capitalization of £43.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

