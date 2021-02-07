Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up about 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 137,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

