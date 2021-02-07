Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,437 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $78.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,687.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

