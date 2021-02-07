Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $212.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

