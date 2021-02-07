Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

FTSM stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

