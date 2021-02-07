BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,768. The stock has a market cap of $960.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $26.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

