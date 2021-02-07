Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% (implying $19.17-19.51 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.33 billion.Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.75-12.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.08.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.