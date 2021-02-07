BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,647 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

