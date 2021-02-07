BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 158 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

