BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 31.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock worth $604,725,021. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.