BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS opened at $54.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.