BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $296,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,996 shares of company stock worth $43,358,196 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Lyft from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

