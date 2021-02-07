BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAMR opened at $87.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

