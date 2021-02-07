Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 11,331 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

