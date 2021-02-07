Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Shares of ILMN opened at $428.91 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $453.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.09.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

