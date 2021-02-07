Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Battle North Gold from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of BNAUF stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Battle North Gold has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 41.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52.

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

