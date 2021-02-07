Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

